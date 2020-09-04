Tampa police investigating shooting at Godfrey Hotel

article

A shooting occurred early Friday morning at a popular Tampa hotel.

Tampa police responded to the reported shooting shortly after midnight at the Godfrey Hotel, located in the Rocky Point area, along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Officers said one person was taken to a hospital, but there is no word on the individual's condition. Police have also not released any information about a suspected shooter.

However, they did say they don't believe the shooting was a random act.