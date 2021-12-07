234K pounds of ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concerns

More than 230,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products sold at retailers nationwide are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

The recall was issued by Alexander & Hornung, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc.

Approximately 234,391 pounds of the fully cooked ham and pepperoni products are under recall and have the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The 17 impacted products, which are listed here by name and sell-by date, were shipped to retail locations nationwide, the FSIS said. It also provided a list showing each product's label.

Two of the provided labels for products under the recall are pictured. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Alexander & Hornung issued the recall after being notified that "product sampling reported positive listeria monocytogenes results," according to the FSIS.

"We are committed to producing the highest quality product, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall a limited amount of further processed items," Gary Malenke, senior vice president of plant operations for Alexander & Hornung, said in a statement to FOX Business.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions related to the recall, officials said.

Food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, the FSIS said.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions — sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the agency warned.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Consumers concerned about an illness should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if they have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis, such as fatigue and muscle aches, within two months after eating, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is especially important if you are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system," the CDC states on its website.

"If you ate food possibly contaminated with Listeria and do not feel sick, most experts believe you do not need tests or treatment. Talk with your medical provider if you have questions about what to do after eating possibly contaminated food," the agency adds.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.