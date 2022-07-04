24-year-old man dead following Lakeland apartment shooting, police say

article

Lakeland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Around 4:47 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Big Oaks Apartments, located at 1586 Big Oaks Drive, after receiving a report about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man inside one of the units with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they began providing aid until paramedics from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he passed away.

Police did not publicly identify the man. In a news release, officials said, "While it is very early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or email troy.smith@lakelandgov.net.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or submitting a tip online: www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.