27 Cuban nationals adrift at sea rescued by Carnival cruise ship departing from Tampa

A Carnival cruise ship that departed from Tampa rescued 27 Cuban nationals who were adrift at sea over the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 2:30 p.m., a Carnival Paradise ship that had departed from Tampa and was headed to Roatan, Honduras, rescued 27 Cuban nationals who were adrift at sea and signaling for assistance.

The bridge team onboard spotted the vessel and turned the ship around to rescue them. All 27 people were taken aboard, given food, and seen by the medical team.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West was notified, as well as Roatan officials. The cruise ship was scheduled to arrive in Honduras on Monday.