2nd swan theft suspect arrested, Polk deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The second suspect accused of stealing a pair of swans and their eggs from a Polk County mobile home community has been arrested, the Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.
Deputies said Jordan Montoya, 27, surrendered to deputies late Friday night, two days after Alfredo Casanova, 29, turned himself in.
Mugshots of Alfredo Casanova and Jordan Montoya. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.
Swans stolen
The backstory:
The swans, named "Sterling" and "Luna," were taken earlier this month from the Highland Village Mobile Home Park on West Brannen Road, where neighbors say they've lived for years.
Courtesy: Rebecca Zakostelecky.
They were found last week in Cutler Bay, which is a town in Miami-Dade County.
PCSO said Casanova and Montoya came onto the caregiver's property with nets and a bucket on the night of Feb. 12 and snatched the swans and their eggs out of their nesting box.
Courtesy: Rebecca Zakostelecky.
Last Monday, the sheriff's office said the stolen swans and eggs would be returned to the mobile home park.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
What's next:
Casanova and Montoya face charges of burglary of a structure (with an enhancement for crossing county lines) and grand theft.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 13 News reports.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter