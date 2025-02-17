Stolen black swans, eggs found safe as investigation continues: PCSO

The Brief Two black swans, along with their four eggs, are safe after Polk County deputies say they were found in the Miami area. The swans and eggs were stolen from the Highland Village Mobile Home Park last Wednesday. PCSO says the swans will be returned to the neighborhood, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two beloved black swans and their eggs have been found safe in the Miami area days after they were stolen from a Polk County mobile home community, the sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 on Monday.

The backstory:

The swans, named "Sterling" and "Luna," were taken from the Highland Village Mobile Home Park on West Brannen Road, where neighbors say they've lived for years.

Surveillance video captured a pair of thieves sneaking into the swans' caregiver's backyard with nets and a bucket shortly after 9 p.m. last Wednesday, then taking about 30 minutes to snatch the two birds, along with their four eggs, before getting away.

Late last week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the theft "cruel," while the mobile home park's property manager said the community was devastated.

What they're saying:

"The swans and eggs have been located out of county and are doing well. We are currently working on the logistics of returning them to community. The investigation is still active and we appreciate all of the tips that were received," PCSO said in a statement.

