3 dead, 2 seriously injured in I-75 crash in Sarasota

Three people are dead and two were critically injured during a rush-hour crash along Interstate 75.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes just before the Fruitville Road exit involving seven cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. Two of three northbound lanes are closed. There is no word yet on when all lanes will reopen.

The view from SkyFOX shows damage to multiple vehicles that are off to the side of the road. One of those vehicles is a cement truck that is resting on its side. Two vehicles were spotted in a wooded area near the roadway.