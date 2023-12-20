3 Hernando teens accused of burglarizing Fox Chapel Middle School

Hernando County deputies have arrested three teens they say broke into a Spring Hill middle school and stole a Roku device and a drill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, three teens entered Fox Chapel Middle School around 1:30 a.m. on December 16.

The teens were captured on surveillance video wearing face coverings and carrying a bat, hammer and screwdriver. They were seen entering and prowling through several buildings on the school campus. The video also showed the teens removing a Roku device and a drill from the school.

Detectives say they identified a 17-year-old Weeki Wachee High School student as one of the suspects after he showed up for class wearing the same blue hoodie that one of the suspects was wearing during the burglary.

According to HCSO, the teen told detectives he was part of the trio that broke into the school and the stolen Roku device could be found at his home.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

While talking to authorities, the teen identified the other two suspects as fellow Weeki Wachee High School students.

Detectives say they caught up with the second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, at the high school, and he admitted to the burglary but said he did not have any stolen property.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

The third suspect was not at school that day and deputies say they went to his Spring Hill home to locate him. At the residence, deputies say the teen was wearing the same pants worn during the burglary.

Detectives say the teen’s mother identified him as one of the trio who was at the scene of the burglary. She also told detectives that the blue hoodie he was wearing in the video is one that he received while participating in the JROTC program at another school.

According to HCSO, the 15-year-old admitted to the crime and told detectives the rest of the stolen property was located in his bedroom.

He has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

The teens have been released back to their parents or guardians.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.