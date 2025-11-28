3 hospitalized in bicycle–motorcycle crash, Clearwater police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say three people were taken to the hospital, including one with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle and bicycle crashed on Friday.
What we know:
According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers are at the scene on Drew Street near North Myrtle Avenue.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if a medical examiner was requested, CPD said.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be made as more information is released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.