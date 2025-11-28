3 hospitalized in bicycle–motorcycle crash, Clearwater police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Clearwater police say three people were taken to the hospital, including one with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle and bicycle crashed on Friday.

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers are at the scene on Drew Street near North Myrtle Avenue.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if a medical examiner was requested, CPD said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be made as more information is released.