3 hospitalized in bicycle–motorcycle crash, Clearwater police say

By Joe Espy
Published  November 28, 2025 4:19pm EST
Clearwater
    CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say three people were taken to the hospital, including one with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle and bicycle crashed on Friday. 

    What we know:

    According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers are at the scene on Drew Street near North Myrtle Avenue.

    What we don't know:

    It is unknown if a medical examiner was requested, CPD said.

    This is a breaking news story. Updates will be made as more information is released.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

    Clearwater