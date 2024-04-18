3 hurt after Jeep crashes into Manatee County store

article

Three people are recovering from injuries after a Jeep crashed into a store while people were inside in Manatee County on Thursday.

According to Holmes Beach police, the Jeep went all the way into Gypsea Tides off Marina Drive around noon.

Investigators say two of the three victims suffered broken bones, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Photo Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Dept.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with police saying the driver could face charges.

