3, including man arrested on child porn charges, accused of crimes against mortgage company: Pinellas Park PD

Three people, including a man previously arrested on child pornography charges, are behind bars for crimes against a mortgage company, investigators said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Lisa Falcon, Derrick Epstein and Ryan Ives were all arrested on Tuesday. Ives was already facing 20 counts of possession of child pornography for a previous arrest.

Detectives with PPPD said they were notified about a loan requested under Ives' name in July. Their investigation revealed that the three suspects were conspiring to fabricate false documents to obtain a personal loan to cover Ives' attorney fees and bond, according to police.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

During the loan processing, authorities said Ives was still incarcerated because of his original arrest. Investigators learned that Epstein presented himself as Ives to secure the loan.

All three suspects were also heard on jail-recorded phone calls, speaking about completing the loan, according to PPPD.

The trio were all found, taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail for crimes against a mortgage company.

