Suspect found in Jamaica, arrested 4 months after deadly Tampa shooting: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old in Tampa in June was arrested on Friday after being found in Jamaica, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Regents Park Dr. and Bruce B Downs Blvd on June 17, 2024, just before 3 p.m.

Kyle Prisco, 24, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO. Investigators identified Forrest Jackson, 34, as the shooter and say Terrance Robinson, 34, helped in the course of the murder.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, Robinson was arrested in Ohio on July 3 and Jackson was later found in Jamaica, deported to the U.S., and taken into custody on Oct. 25.

READ: 911 call disguised as pizza order by woman worried she might be attacked by man, deputies say

"Thanks to the relentless efforts of our detectives, we’ve taken a crucial step toward justice with the arrest of this second suspect," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This outcome was made possible through the dedication of our team and the strong partnership with the United States Marshals Service, Border Patrol, and Miami-Dade Police Department. Together, we stand committed to protecting our communities and supporting those in need."

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office has not released Forrest Jackson's mugshot.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: