Video: 3 stranded kayakers rescued from Hillsborough River

A trio of kayakers who recently got lost on the Hillsborough River are back on dry land thanks to deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The kayakers were paddling on the Hillsborough River on Sunday, but as night fell, they couldn’t find their exit point and called the sheriff’s office for help.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office flew above the water and spotted the three kayakers.

READ: Body of missing Florida boy found in the water, deputies confirm

In video released by the sheriff’s office, deputies can be heard saying they found the kayakers and can be heard saying they were going to get a boat to them.

Three kayakers were rescued by deputies on Sunday night after getting lost on the Hillsborough River. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office worked with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and park rangers during the rescue.

READ: Third Florida deputy dies from ‘horrific crash’ that killed 2 colleagues

According to HCSO, none of the kayakers suffered any injuries.

"This successful rescue demonstrates the importance of teamwork and the specialized skills our units bring to every situation," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are proud of our deputies and partners who ensured these individuals returned home safely."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: