3 Tampa families displaced after fire sparks at mechanic shop, scrapyard facility

The Brief Three families are displaced after a fire sparked at a mechanic shop and scrapyard facility. No one was injured and everyone in a nearby apartment building that was impacted did evacuate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Three Tampa families are displaced after a mechanic shop and scrapyard facility fire sparked in the 3900 block of West Osborne Avenue, according to firefighters.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday after receiving multiple 911 callers reporting seeing heavy smoke in the area. Once they arrived, crews said they found a large covered exterior section of the scrapyard with heavy flames rapidly spreading to a nearby six-unit apartment building adjacent to the property.

Firefighters started battling the blaze and working to extinguish it before it advanced into the apartment building, according to officials. Firefighters did say that all the apartment residents safely evacuated the building.

The fire was under control within 90 minutes of crews responding to the scene. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

All six apartments did sustain varying degrees of damage, including fire, smoke and water. Officials said the three families that were displaced are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, TFR said.

