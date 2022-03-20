3 injured in Florida spring break shooting, police say

Police say three people were injured after gunfire erupted on a Miami Beach street that was packed with spring breakers.

Dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambled for cover when shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive, according to Ernesto Rodriguez, Miami Beach police spokesman.

Two injured people were taken to the hospital after being located by officers. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.

Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for spring break.

