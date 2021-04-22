3-year-old boy dies after falling out of moving vehicle in South Florida

article

A 3-year-old boy has died after police said the child managed to release himself from his car seat and fell out of a moving SUV in South Florida.

According to WSVN, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the toddler from the scene as a pediatric trauma alert and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The little boy remained in the hospital overnight but succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No other information was immediately available.

