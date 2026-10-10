32nd annual Tampa Police Memorial Run honors fallen officers

The Brief Community members and police officers gathered Saturday morning in Tampa to honor 32 officers killed in the line of duty. Exactly 32 officers ran side by side wearing armbands bearing the names of their fallen colleagues during the annual memorial run. Event organizers reported a record turnout of more than 1,300 runners registered for this year's tribute.



Hundreds of community members and police officers gathered in Tampa on Saturday morning for the 32nd annual Tampa Police Memorial Run to honor fallen heroes.

Annual Tampa memorial run

What we know:

The Tampa Police Memorial Run brought out a record crowd of more than 1,300 registered runners on Saturday morning. To mark the occasion, 32 officers ran together wearing armbands that displayed the names of each fallen officer from the department.

Tribute for fallen officers

What they're saying:

"It's 32nd annual, we have 32 fallen officers, so it's uniquely important to us," acting Tampa Police Chief Brett Owen said. Tributes during the event included a flyover from the Tampa Police Aviation Unit and SWAT team members rappelling down police headquarters to unfurl an American flag.

Race schedule and registration

What we don't know:

Department officials have not announced whether registration totals for next year's memorial run will be expanded following this year's record participation.