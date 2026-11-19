The Brief A father killed his wife and three young children inside their Plant City home Thursday afternoon before taking his own life, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers heard a man say "Sorry, buddy," followed by a loud bang and a child begging for his life during a silent 911 call. Investigators remain at the scene to piece together a motive, and officials have not confirmed who made the initial emergency call.



A father shot and killed his wife and three young children inside their Plant City home Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Plant City murder-suicide investigation

What we know:

The tragedy began just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when Hillsborough County dispatchers received a 911 call with no one responding on the line, Chronister said during an evening news conference.

While listening in, dispatchers heard a man say, "Sorry, buddy," followed by a loud bang and a small child begging for his life in the background.

Deputies arrived at the home, located along Sparkman Road, 10 minutes later and spotted a lifeless child on the floor inside, prompting them to kick down the door. Once inside, deputies discovered the man had "executed" his wife and their three children — ages 1, 3 and 5 — before taking his own life, according to the sheriff.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed who placed the initial 911 call from inside the home. Deputies are also still working to determine what led up to the killings, as the sheriff noted there is no clear motive at this stage of the investigation.

Plant City family's history

The backstory:

The family had lived in the Plant City home for one year prior to the incident, Chronister said. During that time, deputies had never responded to any calls for service at the house, and neither parent had a prior criminal history.

Mental health plea

What they're saying:

During his Thursday evening briefing, Chronister urged anyone struggling with overwhelming emotions to seek help, pointing specifically to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

"As we approach the holidays, we know that some of this community will struggle, will be overwhelmed with emotions. I'm making the plea to all of you, if you need help, simply have the courage and strength to ask for it," Chronister said.

What's next:

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigators are maintaining a heavy presence at the home and expect to process the scene throughout Thursday night. Meanwhile, the sheriff ordered the responding deputies and the dispatcher who heard the 911 call to take time off, providing them with peer support and resources to cope with emotional trauma.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.