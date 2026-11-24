The Brief A missing 14-year-old Louisiana girl was rescued Monday night in Fort Myers, leading to a 32-year-old man's arrest. Detectives say the man drove 16 hours to Shreveport after meeting the teen on social media. Suspect Thomas Hoehn faces multiple felony charges in Florida and Louisiana alongside potential federal human trafficking charges.



A missing 14-year-old girl has been located, and a Florida man is under arrest after deputies say he met the teen online, drove 16 hours to pick her up in Louisiana and brought her back to his apartment.

Missing teen found in Florida

What we know:

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit responded Monday to an apartment on Birchwood Lane in Fort Myers after authorities in Louisiana contacted them earlier that day with information about a missing teen who may be inside.

When no one answered the door, deputies said they executed a search warrant and found both the 14-year-old girl and 32-year-old Thomas Hoehn inside. Deputies safely recovered the teen.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies escort 32-year-old Thomas Hoehn into custody on Monday night in Fort Myers after rescuing a missing 14-year-old Louisiana girl from his apartment (Lee County Sheriff's Office).

Florida man picks up teen in middle of night

The backstory:

Investigators say the girl was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Detectives said they learned during their search that the teen had connected with Hoehn online and that he planned to pick her up in the middle of the night.

Investigators said Hoehn made the 16-hour drive from Fort Myers to Shreveport, Louisiana, picked up the teen and drove her back to Lee County.

Online Dangers

What they're saying:

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed the dangers of online predators following the rescue.

"This case is a reminder of the dangers children can face online and how quickly predators can exploit the trust and vulnerability of a young person. I’m grateful our deputies were able to locate this child safely and help reunite her with family in time for the holidays. We will continue working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners across state lines to protect our children and hold those who prey on them accountable," Marceno said.

Thomas Hoehn, 32, of Fort Myers, was arrested Monday night and faces charges in Florida and Louisiana, including second-degree kidnapping and trafficking of children for sexual purposes, along with potential federal charges (Lee County Sheriff's Offi Expand

Suspect charges and active investigation

What's next:

Lee County deputies arrested Hoehn on local charges of interference with child custody and lewd or lascivious battery, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Caddo Parish also charged him with second-degree kidnapping and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

Hoehn also faces potential federal charges for transporting a minor across state lines for sexual purposes, investigators said. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are continuing their active, joint investigation.

Unanswered questions in the investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed which specific social media platform Hoehn used to contact the teen or how long the two communicated before the trip. Investigators also have not released details on how Caddo Parish detectives tracked the teen's possible location to Birchwood Lane or whether federal charges have been formally filed.