The Brief Deputies arrested 60-year-old Guillermo Padron-Morales after a fatal head-on crash in Plant City killed one woman and critically injured another. Investigators determined Padron-Morales had a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit and a license revoked since 2007. The crash happened at 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 along South County Road 39, claiming the life of 36-year-old Sherrell Lennon.



A man who was designated as a ‘habitual traffic offender’ in 2019 is accused of having a BAC more than three times the legal limit when investigators say he caused a head-on collision in Plant City that killed one woman and critically injured another.

Deadly Plant City crash details

What we know:

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on South County Road 39 around 9 p.m. on Nov. 16, after Guillermo Padron-Morales, 60, who was driving southbound, crossed into the northbound lane, and slammed head-on into a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Sherrell Lennon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Lennon died at the scene. Paramedics airlifted her passenger, who is also a woman, to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. Investigators noted that both women were wearing seatbelts.

Driver impairment and history

The backstory:

Deputies said Padron-Morales was showing signs of impairment at the crash site before crews transported him to Lakeland Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to HCSO, hospital testing revealed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.266, which investigators noted is more than three times the legal limit.

Investigators said authorities revoked Padron-Morales' driver's license in 2007 following multiple prior DUI and no valid driver's license charges. He has prior DUI arrests in Hillsborough County, Texas and Indiana, and officials designated him a Habitual Traffic Offender in 2019, according to HCSO.

Sheriff's reaction to crash

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the suspect's repeated decisions to get behind the wheel while impaired.

"This suspect had no business being behind the wheel, and he knew it," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Tragically, his repeated decisions to drive under the influence have cost a woman her life and left another fighting for hers."

Criminal charges and booking

Dig deeper:

Following his release from Lakeland Regional Hospital, deputies booked Padron-Morales into the Central County Jail.

He faces multiple felony and traffic charges, including:

DUI manslaughter

DUI with serious bodily injury

Driving while license suspended or revoked causing death or serious bodily injury (x2)

Attaching a tag not assigned

Unreleased crash investigation details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the name of the surviving female passenger or provided an update on her condition at Tampa General Hospital.