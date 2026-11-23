2 Haines City employees accused of stealing hundreds in timecard fraud scheme: PCSO
HAINES CITY, Fla. - Two women who worked for the city of Haines City were arrested in connection with an alleged timecard fraud scheme that cost the city hundreds of dollars, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Haines City timecard fraud arrests
Timeline:
Detectives said the investigation began after city officials reported payroll irregularities involving one of the employees who worked at the city's Lake Eva Event Center.
The sheriff's office said city officials first contacted investigators on Oct. 29, accusing Shai'Ante Joseph, 31, a part-time secretary, of falsifying her timecard with help from LaQuita Jenkins, 43, a coordinator supervisor.
City employees first noticed a discrepancy involving Joseph's timecard for Sept. 24. She had reported working eight hours that day, but Jenkins told supervisors Joseph had been called away for a family emergency and that the error would be corrected, according to PCSO.
Investigators said a later review by Jenkins' supervisors found more discrepancies involving Joseph's reported hours on Sept. 21, 22 and 23.
Jenkins told supervisors she had completed Joseph's timecard because Joseph was unfamiliar with the process, according to investigators.
Fake emails and falsified timecards
Dig deeper:
During a follow-up meeting on Oct. 13, Jenkins provided emails that appeared to be from management at a local store. The emails indicated Joseph had been working offsite at the store for a bridal expo presented by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, according to investigators.
However, investigators determined the emails were fraudulent and had been sent from Jenkins' personal email account, PCSO said.
Detectives said Joseph stole $326.97 from the city by falsely claiming 21 hours of work.
Both women were terminated from their positions on Oct. 30, according to the sheriff's office.
Jenkins, of Poinciana, was arrested Nov. 20, while Joseph, of Dundee, was arrested Nov. 21, according to PCSO.
Sheriff Judd condemns breach of public trust
What they're saying:
"When you are employed to work for the public, you are entrusted with great responsibility. These women violated that trust and violated the law in the process. Both will be held accountable for their actions," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Felony fraud and theft charges
What's next:
Jenkins faces charges of scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, uttering a false document, official misconduct, illegal interception of a communication device and petit theft.
Joseph was booked on charges of scheme to defraud and petit theft.
Both women were booked into the Polk County Jail, according to PCSO.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which provided details on the city's payroll audit, fraudulent email evidence, employee terminations, arrests and a statement from Sheriff Grady Judd.