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The Brief Two former Haines City employees were arrested following an investigation into an alleged timecard fraud scheme at the city's Lake Eva Event Center, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Shai'Ante Joseph falsely claimed 21 hours of work, resulting in $326.97 in lost city funds. LaQuita Jenkins and Joseph were fired and face multiple charges, including scheme to defraud and petit theft, PCSO said.



Two women who worked for the city of Haines City were arrested in connection with an alleged timecard fraud scheme that cost the city hundreds of dollars, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Haines City timecard fraud arrests

Timeline:

Detectives said the investigation began after city officials reported payroll irregularities involving one of the employees who worked at the city's Lake Eva Event Center.

The sheriff's office said city officials first contacted investigators on Oct. 29, accusing Shai'Ante Joseph, 31, a part-time secretary, of falsifying her timecard with help from LaQuita Jenkins, 43, a coordinator supervisor.

City employees first noticed a discrepancy involving Joseph's timecard for Sept. 24. She had reported working eight hours that day, but Jenkins told supervisors Joseph had been called away for a family emergency and that the error would be corrected, according to PCSO.

Investigators said a later review by Jenkins' supervisors found more discrepancies involving Joseph's reported hours on Sept. 21, 22 and 23.

Jenkins told supervisors she had completed Joseph's timecard because Joseph was unfamiliar with the process, according to investigators.

Fake emails and falsified timecards

Dig deeper:

During a follow-up meeting on Oct. 13, Jenkins provided emails that appeared to be from management at a local store. The emails indicated Joseph had been working offsite at the store for a bridal expo presented by the city's Parks and Recreation Department, according to investigators.

However, investigators determined the emails were fraudulent and had been sent from Jenkins' personal email account, PCSO said.

Detectives said Joseph stole $326.97 from the city by falsely claiming 21 hours of work.

Both women were terminated from their positions on Oct. 30, according to the sheriff's office.

Jenkins, of Poinciana, was arrested Nov. 20, while Joseph, of Dundee, was arrested Nov. 21, according to PCSO.

Sheriff Judd condemns breach of public trust

What they're saying:

"When you are employed to work for the public, you are entrusted with great responsibility. These women violated that trust and violated the law in the process. Both will be held accountable for their actions," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Felony fraud and theft charges

What's next:

Jenkins faces charges of scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, uttering a false document, official misconduct, illegal interception of a communication device and petit theft.

Joseph was booked on charges of scheme to defraud and petit theft.

Both women were booked into the Polk County Jail, according to PCSO.