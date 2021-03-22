34th annual Florida Manatee Fest kicks off this weekend in Citrus County

The 34th annual Florida Manatee Festival is taking place this weekend in downtown Crystal River.

The two-day event which usually takes place in January was originally postponed due to a local spike in the coronavirus pandemic. New guidelines are now in place to keep the event safe for families.

Organizers with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce say this year, they are partnering with a local business to provide guided kayak tours for a nominal fee.

In addition to views of manatees, guests can also enjoy live music, plenty of food options and activities for kids.

The festival is from 9 to 5 on Saturday, March 27 and 9 to 4 on Sunday, March 28.

For more information about pet policy, parking and pricing, visit the event website gomanateefest.com.