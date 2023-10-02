Man shot during altercation, Zephyrhills police investigating

article

An altercation led to a 37-year-old man being shot in Zephyrhills on Sunday night, according to police.

The Zephyrhills Police Department says they responded to the 38000 block of 9th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The victim of the shooting is stable, according to authorities. Investigators say he was transported to Lakeland Regional Health by ground.

Police say the man had non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.