4-day-old baby killed by family dog in Arkansas, police say

Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family’s dog.

Cave Springs Police Lt. Keith Lawson said a 4-day-old baby girl was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Springdale following an incident that happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KFTA.

The child was then flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

"Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog," Lawson said.

Cave Springs is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Little Rock, the state’s capital.

The dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was subsequently euthanized in accordance with state law, according to Gray News.

Cave Springs police are continuing to investigate the death, though they do not suspect any members of the family of wrongdoing, they said.

The name of the deceased or her family has not been released.

