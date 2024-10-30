4 injured after neighborhood argument escalates to shooting: Deputies
DADE CITY, Fla. - Four people were shot during an argument between neighbors in Dade City Wednesday evening.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating the shooting, which happened before 7:30 p.m. in the Starline Drive area.
Preliminary information gathered by deputies does indicate that an argument between neighbors, who are known to each other, escalated. That's when deputies said shots were fired.
The four adults injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, but authorities have not said what their conditions are.
Deputies do believe this was an isolated incident, but they are continuing to investigate.
