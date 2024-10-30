Woman not able to board overcrowded bus accused of hitting, spitting on 2 HART employees: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman was arrested after hitting and spitting on two employees with the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Tamara West, 36, is accused of assaulting the two employees at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said they responded to the incident, which happened along North 27th Street.

West tried to board a HART bus that was at full capacity, according to HCSO. However, a HART supervisor at the scene told the bus driver to proceed because it was overcrowded.



Deputies said they found out West got mad, because she wasn't able to get on the bus. According to the sheriff's office, that's when she hit both employees in their faces and arms and spat on both of them.

"Violence against our public service workers is unacceptable; they deserve to work in a safe and respectful environment," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister.

West ran off before deputies arrived at the scene, but officials said she was later found and taken into custody. She was arrested for burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, battery on a public transit employee and battery on a license security officer, HCSO said.

