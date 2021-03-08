4 victims hospitalized, 1 critical, after shooting in Clearwater

article

Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater Monday. One of them had to be flown to the hospital and was in critical condition, according to Clearwater police.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the shooting, which was reported at 9:30 Monday night.

Crews said they found multiple victims near the intersection of Drew Street and U.S. 19.

Three were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions were not made available.

Clearwater police said officers are searching for the suspect, who was seen driving a black Nissan Altima with faded paint on the hood.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Clearwater PD at 727-562-4242.

The southbound access road of U.S. 19, south of State Road 590 and in the area of Drew Street was closed to traffic.

