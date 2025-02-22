4-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting himself: DPD

The Brief A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he allegedly accidently shot himself at a Davenport home, according to DPD. Police say the boy went into one of the family's cars in the garage by himself and found a hidden handgun. The parents are currently cooperating with investigators and the names of those involved are not being released right now.



A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after Davenport Police say he allegedly accidently shot himself at a Davenport home.

Police say the family was preparing for an evening outing when the boy went into one of the family's cars in the garage by himself and found a hidden handgun.

Investigators say the boy's parents drove him to AdventHealth hospital, and he was later airlifted to an Orlando hospital.

The parents are currently cooperating with investigators and the names of those involved are not being released right now.

Police Chief Steve Parker spoke about the tragic incident.

"This is a heartbreaking incident. We are praying this child recovers from his injuries, and we equally pray for the family as they work through this tragedy," Parker said.

An investigation is underway.

