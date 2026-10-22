4-year-old shot in vehicle outside of Bartow restaurant, deputies investigating: PCSO
BARTOW, Fla. - Law enforcement is investigating after a 4-year-old was shot inside a vehicle at a Bartow Burger King on Thursday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Bartow Burger King shooting
What we know:
PCSO said a child was shot inside a vehicle at a Burger King restaurant in Bartow. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is helping the Bartow Police Department investigate the shooting.
Sheriff Grady Judd will give updates at 9:30 p.m.
Investigation details missing
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the condition of the child. Authorities have not released details regarding suspects, arrests or potential charges.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which provided initial details about the shooting and scheduled news conference.