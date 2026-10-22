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4-year-old shot in vehicle outside of Bartow restaurant, deputies investigating: PCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Bartow
Published October 22, 2026 8:23 PM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 8:23 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 4-year-old child suffered critical injuries in a shooting inside a vehicle at a Bartow Burger King.
    • The Polk County Sheriff's Office is assisting local police with the active investigation.
    • Sheriff Grady Judd plans to brief the media on the incident at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

BARTOW, Fla. - Law enforcement is investigating after a 4-year-old was shot inside a vehicle at a Bartow Burger King on Thursday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Bartow Burger King shooting

What we know:

PCSO said a child was shot inside a vehicle at a Burger King restaurant in Bartow. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is helping the Bartow Police Department investigate the shooting. 

Sheriff Grady Judd will give updates at 9:30 p.m. 

Investigation details missing

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the condition of the child. Authorities have not released details regarding suspects, arrests or potential charges.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which provided initial details about the shooting and scheduled news conference.

Bartow