4th Florida resident confirmed to have coronavirus, self-quarantined in Washington, Governor DeSantis says

A fourth Florida resident is said to have coronavirus but is currently self-quarantined in Washington state and has not stepped foot in Florida since testing positive, Governor Ron DeSantis said.

During a news conference in Orange County on Wednesday, Governor DeSantis confirmed that fourth Florida resident is confirmed to have coronavirus. However, this person was caught in Washington state with the virus and is still being self-quarantined there after a trip to Asia.

He said that although the person has not arrived in Florida since returning from Asia, the CDC still counts this for Florida since the person is from the state. The person will reportedly be allowed to return to Florida after testing negative for COVID-19.

"We have 125 million visitors to the state of Florida every year. People from all over the world want to come right here to Orlando," DeSantis said during the news conference. "I've been very supportive of the administration's efforts on the restrictions of travel on places in China. They are screening before and after flights from Italy to the United States. I support that and would obviously support further restrictions there."

However, he added that "but even doing that in areas that have outbreaks -- the fact of the matter is that you have countries all over the world, people come and go here. We want to make sure that we are prepared to deal with eventualities as they come."

A Florida Department of Health official also spoke during the news conference and confirmed that there are no pending tests in Orange County and all tests so far have been negative. The Department has stayed in contact with the theme parks and hotels in Orange County. They are going to further be in contact with teh senior citizen nursing homes and living facilities, as the virus could have a greater impact on them than healthier and younger individuals.

Florida now has four residents with coronavirus. At least two of them have been confirmed by the CDC, while one tested 'presumptively positive' at a Florida lab and is still awaiting CDC confirmation. The newest patient is the one said to be self-quarantined in Washington state.

There are currently 247 people under public health monitoring in Florida, the Florida Department of Health confirmed. The state remains in a 'public health emergency' as officials work to stop the spread of coronavirus in Florida. The emergency status equips the state with the necessary resources to do so. For example, Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville have testing centers for COVID-19. Tests are performed at these laboratories and results are shown in 24 to 48 hours. If the patient tests positive, then the specimens are sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

Coronavirus is described to be a mild sickness. The Governor previously said that 80 percent of those who contract coronavirus can treat it and recover at home. However, it can be much more serious for elderly people or those with prior immune complications.

If you feel sick, officials advise that you call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov.

They also advised the following tips to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including the coronavirus:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with persons in poor health.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

