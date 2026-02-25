More budget airline deals announced for Tampa Bay travelers

The Brief Breeze Airways announced three new nonstop flights out of Tampa International Airport (TPA) starting this summer. This comes as Allegiant Air recently launched three new nonstop routes connecting St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to New Jersey and Alabama. Passengers admit they shop around to find the best and cheapest fares.



Breeze Airways announced three new nonstop flights out of Tampa International Airport (TPA) starting this summer.

Starting July 1, nonstop service operating 13 times weekly will run to Fort Lauderdale.

Starting July 1 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, nonstop service will run to Atlantic City, NJ.

Starting July 3 on Mondays and Fridays, nonstop service will run to Columbus, OH.

Allegiant Air recently launched three new nonstop routes connecting St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Atlantic City, NJ (started Feb. 13); Trenton, NJ (started Feb. 20); and Huntsville, AL (starting March 5).

"Airlines have their own strategies when it comes to picking out airports, and some prefer to be at a major airport. They find that those major airports may attract more travelers," Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, said. "Other budget airlines, like smaller airports — they're less crowded, they are usually much less expensive to operate from, and they may serve a different population area. So, it's really a matter of individual choice by airlines. There's no one right or wrong answer."

But flying a budget airline comes at a price, experts say.

"They're not as comfortable. You don't get as much legroom on most of those airlines. The seats don't even recline," Harteveldt added. "And it's an à la carte model. So, the base fare is essentially your seat and your seat belt. Everything else — whether it's a carry-on bag, a checked bag, something to eat or drink on the plane, a better boarding priority seat assignment — all those things you're going to pay extra for."

It’s why experts recommend shopping around for different airlines to find the best fares. Passengers recognize the value in this advice, too.

"I think it’s common these days with all carriers," Breeze passenger Dave Scanlon said of the added fees. "You got to know what you’re looking at on the website and read it carefully."

Weighing all flight options seems to be something more passengers are doing these days.

"What's very interesting to me is, I'm now seeing through our research more people with higher income levels — including people who are at $150,000 or more--flying on budget airlines because they don't think the value on the traditional carriers is as strong as it once was," Harteveldt said.

Traveler Inez Denice was flying Breeze Airways for the first time on Wednesday.

"I had heard about it — a couple of my friends had said that the flight process was just simple, and the cost wasn't too bad. So, it's like, why not?" Denice told FOX 13.

Denice said she travels a lot for work, so she’s always in search of a deal.

"With my business — it's a mentoring business — and I kind of go out of town frequently to just mentor or to partner with other mentoring agencies. So, if I can cut costs on flying and traveling and kind of put the funds where they'll best fit, then that's absolutely the goal to do so," Denice said.