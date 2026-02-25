"They think it's Spring": Temperature swings spark premature termite activity in Florida

The Brief Termite swarms are appearing in several cities throughout the Tampa Bay region. Pest control experts believe the shifting winter weather has spurred this unusual activity. Termites cause more than $5 billion in damage annually across the U.S.



Termite swarms are appearing weeks ahead of schedule in Tampa Bay, catching a handful of homeowners off guard.

Plenty of pest control companies say recent temperature swings are fueling the unusual winter activity.

What we know:

While termites typically emerge in the Spring, exterminators have already been busy responding to several calls this week.

Swarms have been reported in Spring Hill, Lakeland and Tampa.

Edward Henry, a service coordinator with Truly Nolen, says he’s already seen signs of increased activity.

He attributes the early swarms to back-and-forth winter weather that’s been tricking termites.

What they're saying:

"The humidity and temperature have lined up, so they think it's springtime," Henry said.

Experts advise homeowners who see swarms to act quickly and schedule an inspection sooner rather than later.

"Termites cause thousands and thousands of dollars in damage," Henry said. Handling it proactively is the much more cost-effective approach."

By the numbers:

According to Orkin, termite damage causes more than $5 billion in property damage nationwide.

That total exceeds the damage caused by fires, tornadoes and earthquakes combined.

In many cases, the cost of termite damage is not covered by homeowners’ insurance.

With warmer weather expected, Truly Nolen pest professionals believe swarm season has likely begun.

Which is why they’re urging homeowners to keep a close eye on their properties for signs of termite activity.