Former Leto High School teacher arrested for 'inappropriate conduct' with student: HCSO

A former Tampa high school teacher has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with a student on campus, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into Gregory Sinadinos, 33, began earlier this week after a school resource deputy was told about "suspicious communication" between a teacher and a student. Detectives from the Special Victims Section immediately responded to the school.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

They say that Sinadinos allegedly kissed a 17-year-old student, showed them an obscene photo of himself and challenged the student to do the same.

The Hillsborough County School District says that Sinadinos resigned on Wednesday amid the allegations.

They also confirmed that he had been a TV production teacher at Leto High School since August 2024.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released a stern statement following the arrest, emphasizing the breach of trust between educators and the community.

"Parents trust that when they send their children to school, they are entering a safe environment focused on learning and growth," said Sheriff Chronister. "There is absolutely no excuse for an adult in a position of authority to engage in inappropriate conduct with a student. This arrest sends a clear message: anyone who exploits or attempts to exploit a child will be held accountable."

Sinadinos is facing the following charges:

Battery

Authority Figure Soliciting Lewd Conduct with a Student

Selling or Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor