Teen boy shot and killed in Tampa, investigators search for leads

Investigators have identified a 14-year-old boy as the victim killed in a deadly Tampa shooting less than a week ago. Now, they are trying to find who pulled the trigger.

The Tampa Police Department said Jevario Buie, 14, was shot and killed on April 17 in the 1400 block of West Busch Boulevard. Officers responded to the area at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire heard in the area.

Pictured: Jevario Buie. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Buie was found dead from a gunshot wound near the railroad tracks between Busch Boulevard and Rome Avenue.

"This is a senseless tragedy that has taken a young life," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Jevario's family is heartbroken, and our detectives are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice."

Bercaw said anyone coming forward with even the smallest detail could help solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.