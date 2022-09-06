5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says

Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover.

According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.

"She's a sweet baby, and it just hurts my heart to even think about this scenario," Pablo said, adding he knows how fortunate it is that his family wasn't seriously hurt or worse. "Not only could it have hurt my nephew, it could have hurt my other niece, it could have killed my niece that was shot, and it could have killed my sister."

PREVIOUS: Experts urge proper firearm storage after two accidental shootings send young children to the hospital

The Tampa Police Department said they charged Paula with child neglect.

Pablo told FOX 13 the bullet also grazed his sister's hand before hitting his niece in the hip. Doctors were able to remove the bullet from the infant, who is expected to make a full recovery.

"I am upset with my sister. But at the same time...those kids are her happiness," said Pablo. "For something like this to happen, I know it breaks not just those kids' hearts, but her heart as well."

Tampa police are trying to determine who owned the gun.

Chief Mary O'Connor said this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately check that their guns are properly secured.