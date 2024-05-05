Deadly crash in Clearwater between pickup and semi-truck: Officials

One person died and another was seriously injured early Sunday morning after a crash on Gulf Boulevard, according to officials.

Authorities say Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gulf Boulevard.

READ: Sarasota man hit by 2 vehicles during deadly crash: FHP

Officials say the crash was between a pickup and a tractor-trailer. One person who was in the pickup truck died, and another person was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries, according to first responders.

Gulf Boulevard in the Sand Key area was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter