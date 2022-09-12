5-time cancer survivor writes book on self-advocacy

September is national awareness month for blood cancers, thyroid cancer and prostate cancer.

A Tampa Bay area man who has had all three has written a book to help other fighters and survivors.

Bill Potts is a five-time cancer survivor and the author of "Up for the Fight: How to Advocate for Yourself as You Battle Cancer, from a Five-Time Survivor."

In the book, Potts takes readers through every step, from diagnosis to ringing the ‘last treatment’ bell.

"Up for the Fight" is available at Tombolo Books in St. Pete, at billcpotts.com, and on Amazon.