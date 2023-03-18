58-year-old Brooksville man killed in car crash near SR-50

On Saturday, a Brooksville man was killed in a car crash in Hernando County.

A box truck was traveling westbound in the left lane of SR-50 at the intersection of Medical Center when it completed a U-Turn into the path of a motorcycle traveling eastbound on SR-50, police say.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away due to injuries suffered during the crash and the driver of the box truck was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

This incident is still under investigation.