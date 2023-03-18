Victim in Friday St. Pete stabbing identified
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Friday afternoon, authorities were called to the alley south of the 200 block of 37th Street North, where someone had found a woman lying in the alley.
The victim was found with wounds on the top of her body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
She has been identified as 35-year-old Jona Waller.
There is no threat to the community at this time, according to authorities.
This incident is still under investigation.