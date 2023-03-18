Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into tattoo shop

article

On Saturday, a driver crashed into an Atomic Tattoos business following a medical episode.

The driver crashed into the side of a vehicle parked in the nearby Vitamin Shoppe parking lot and continued onward through the south wall and into the Atomic Tattoos business, according to a police report.

RELATED: Car catches fire after crashing into Panera Bread at The Shops at Wiregrass

No on was inside the business at the time of the incident.

The driver did not suffer any major injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

READ: River O' Green Festival brings thousands to downtown Tampa on St. Patrick's Day

There were no other injuries, according to authorities.



