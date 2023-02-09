5K at Raymond James Stadium will raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
TAMPA, Fla. - Every day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer.
When it comes to treatment, the drugs doctors used can be both toxic and taxing on their small bodies. It's a reason why the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is working hard to help fund more effective, less toxic treatments – and eventually end childhood cancer.
One of the fundraisers is the Walk Run Roll at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 18.
If you're interested in joining, you can register here: nationalpcf.org/programs/walking-funds-the-cure/walk-run-and-roll.