5K at Raymond James Stadium will raise funds for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Tampa
How you can help raise funds for less toxic pediatric cancer treatments

There is a 5K coming up at Raymond James Stadium where money will be raised for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. They are working hard to fund more effective, less toxic treatments for children battling cancer.

TAMPA, Fla. - Every day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer.

When it comes to treatment, the drugs doctors used can be both toxic and taxing on their small bodies. It's a reason why the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is working hard to help fund more effective, less toxic treatments – and eventually end childhood cancer.

One of the fundraisers is the Walk Run Roll at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 18.

If you're interested in joining, you can register here: nationalpcf.org/programs/walking-funds-the-cure/walk-run-and-roll.