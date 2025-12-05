Developer attempting to build Tampa's tallest skyscraper, still in the early stages

The Brief Colton Elliott is in the early stages of developing the tallest tower in Tampa. It will be 70 stories and 740 feet high. This is all pending multiple approvals.



It is early but AI-generated concept renderings for Elliott Tower are getting attention across the Tampa Bay area. This proposed skyscraper will be the tallest building in Tampa when it is done – if it is approved.

"It's one of the fastest metropolitan areas I've ever seen being grown," said Colton Elliott, the project developer for Elliott International.

By the numbers:

The plan calls for 70 stories coming in at 740 feet. That is 161 feet taller than the current tallest building, which is the 42-story 100 North Tampa building.

"It will be the tallest skyscraper in Tampa at 740 feet," Elliott said. "And, it probably would be the tallest tower for quite a long time."

What we know:

The building will be mixed use with luxury retail on the first two floors, 10 levels of parking, 15 floors of office space, eight floors of hotel rooms and 35 floors of private residences.

"I've always had a vision of designing and building high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, but particularly more on the mixed-use side, you know, from retail to office to private residence condos," Elliott said.

What's next:

Elliott said this plan is pending, but he still needs to secure the site.

"We are currently in talks with the owners of acquiring those properties," Elliott said. "So, we don't have it acquired yet. We're looking at Q1 2026 to acquire."

He has $40 million in funding but needs to secure the rest of the estimated $650 million.

"We're in talks right now with private equity, and we might be able to raise the $650 million without even having debt financing, or to be able to have to use buyer deposits," Elliott said. "So we're still very early stages."

What they're saying:

He said the time is right to bring a new building to Tampa.

"Tampa is becoming the new Miami, so to say," Elliott said. "And we believe that now is the time. It's really a now or never situation."

Elliott hopes to be under contract by the beginning of next year and to start construction by the end of 2027 or early 2028.