Florida man wanted for plowing into Polk deputy vehicles killed in crash: ‘Ultimately cost him his life'

A deadly motorcycle crash involving a man accused of slamming into several Polk County Sheriff's Office vehicles and causing $100,000 in damage to a private ranch is under investigation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kyle Cole of New Port Richey, was on a stolen 2024 Suzuki heading east on Knights Station and tailgating behind another vehicle around 8 p.m. on Saturday when he lost control of the bike, causing it to flip on its side and throw him off.

When first responders arrived, they said bystanders were performing CPR on Cole. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said a Jeep Cherokee that was heading westbound possibly hit the bike after it fell. The driver stopped, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Deputies said the motorcycle Cole was on was reported stolen on October 31, 2025.

PCSO says Cole has active warrants in Polk County stemming from two separate cases for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, and culpable negligence, aggravated battery and aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing to elude, felony criminal mischief, breaking a fence containing livestock, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

On November 21, 2025, deputies said they went to the area of Duff Rd to look for the registered owner of a 2003 gold Chevy Avalanche truck who had an active warrant out of Hillsborough County.

They said they found the truck parked at the gas pumps of the Circle K located at 7250 US Hwy 98 north, but Cole, not the owner with the warrant, was behind the wheel.

Deputies said they gave both Cole and another man inside the truck commands to get out and surrender, but Cole rammed every PCSO vehicle nearby, then took off at a high rate of speed down Kathleen Rd, then onto Dove Meadow Trail.

According to PCSO, Cole crashed through the gate to a private ranch, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

Deputies said the suspects abandoned the Avalanche and ran away into a wooded area and were not located by law enforcement.

"This suspect, at a very young age, displayed blatant disregard for the law and it ultimately cost him his life," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Had he not fled from us on November 21st, after hitting several patrol vehicles with his car, he would have been safely housed in the jail and not recklessly driving a stolen motorcycle a week later. What a shame."