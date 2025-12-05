St. Petersburg eyeing potential Al Lang Stadium expansion for Rowdies, possible spring training site

Click on the video above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg is no longer looking at demolishing Al Lang Stadium, instead considering expansion. Renderings have been unveiled as part of a larger reimagined waterfront for the iconic venue. The stadium could serve dually for spring training, if the Rays leave Tampa.



After months of public opposition, city officials in St. Petersburg have reversed their stance on the future of Al Lang Stadium. Initially considering the demolition of the near-waterfront stadium, the city is now exploring plans to expand the iconic venue.

MORE NEWS: St. Petersburg eyeing potential Al Lang Stadium expansion for Rowdies, spring training

The backstory:

The proposal, presented by design firm ASD SKY, suggests a significant transformation of Al Lang Stadium. This shift comes as part of a broader initiative to reimagine the city's waterfront as a vibrant arts center.

The firm, after extensive discussions with stakeholders, including the Tampa Bay Rowdies, unveiled plans for a 36,000-square-foot addition. The proposed three-story expansion would feature new locker rooms, year-round concessions, potential retail space and a rooftop restaurant and bar, enhancing the stadium's appeal and functionality.

John Curran of ASD SKY emphasized the Rowdies' commitment to remaining in St. Petersburg.

"The team as of this moment does want to remain in St. Petersburg," Curran said.

The Rowdies' lease is set to expire next year, making the expansion plans timely and crucial for the team's future in the city.

Big picture view:

One of the renderings even includes a baseball diamond, positioning Al Lang Stadium as a potential spring training site if the Tampa Bay Rays decide to relocate.

"If the city wanted to keep Al Lang [Stadium] for baseball, you could do that," Curran said.

City council members expressed general support for the expansion plan, recognizing its potential as a revenue generator.

"I do see this as being a revenue generator. I think this is great," Corey Givens, a council member, said.

What's next:

The estimated cost for the stadium improvements stands at $49.2 million. However, the feasibility of achieving this, alongside the designs for the arts center, remains uncertain.

Council Member Deborah Figg Sanders highlighted the importance of understanding the financial implications.

"If we don't know how much that's gonna cost, or get us some type of guesstimate as to what that may cost taxpayers dollars, I think that'll have a whole lot of impact on the design of what it is that we're looking to do," Sanders said.

Council members asked the firm to expand community outreach before their next presentation.