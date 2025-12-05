Caddy's in Treasure Island moves forward with renovations after Hurricanes Helene, Milton

The Brief Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced four to five feet of sand into Caddy's in Treasure Island last year. They've been working out of a temporary tent since March while they rebuild. The work started in August, and they are hoping to reopen by February.



Renovations are moving forward at a favorite beach bar and restaurant. Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced four to five feet of sand into Caddy's in Treasure Island last year.

They've been working out of a temporary tent since March while they rebuild.

What we know:

Caddy's owners said it's full steam ahead, and they're thanking the community for its patience as they said they're building back bigger in Treasure Island.

One of the owners, Marcus Winters, said the original building was built in the 1950s, so they've had to be very careful with the renovations. They've lifted the building and had to pour a new foundation in sections.

Winters said the new Caddy's will look pretty similar to the old one, but will be a bit more modern. The work started in August, and they are hoping to reopen by February.

What they're saying:

"It's exciting, because, you know, we're lucky that the city worked with us, we could get the tent up, we could do some operations here, but we're not to full capacity," Winters said. "So, I still have quite a lot of staff that aren't working. So, I'll be able to get a lot of those guys back. And you know, for the community, we love, you know, we live here on Treasure Island. I love being part of the community, it's a great way to see the neighbors and see friends and, you know, we miss hanging out here."

Dig deeper:

They've had to temporarily close the tent Thursday-Monday, because of the Pinellas County beach renourishment project. Crews are using sand dredged from John's Pass to restore the shoreline.

Winters said while it's not ideal to close, it's worth it for a bigger beach and more protection from future storms.