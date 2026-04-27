6 Florida teens caught on camera running out of stolen car after chase in Pinellas County: FHP

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a red Honda SUV after a teen driver fled a traffic stop and drove into oncoming traffic. Following the crash, six teens fled on foot into a Pinellas County apartment complex, where they were eventually captured, according to authorities. The 17-year-old driver is facing charges for fleeing and possession of stolen property, while four passengers were charged with resisting arrest and one with drug possession.



Six teens were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a chase in a stolen SUV ended in a foot chase through a neighborhood, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Timeline:

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, when troopers received a FLOCK hit alert and found a red Honda SUV that had been reported stolen the previous day by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers spotted the vehicle on U.S. 19 North near Countryside Boulevard. When authorities attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the Honda immediately fled, exiting onto Countryside Boulevard and driving into oncoming traffic, investigators said. After a shot pursuit, troopers say they executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, successfully disabling the SUV at the intersection of Countryside Boulevard and Village Drive.

Authorities say six occupants ran from the disabled SUV, running south into a nearby apartment complex. Following a coordinated search involving the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Police, K9 units, and aviation support, all suspects were located and detained.

Charges and suspects

The 17-year-old driver was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of stolen property.

Four passengers were also charged with resisting an officer without violence:

Alan K. Garrett, 18, of St. Petersburg, who faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).

Three girls, ages 15, 15, and 17.

A fifth passenger, a 17-year-old female, was released to her parents at the scene. Authorities stated she was not charged because she complied with all commands and did not attempt to flee.