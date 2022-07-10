6-foot shark bites surfer at New Smyrna Beach in Florida; second shark bite within a week

A surfer was bitten by a six-foot shark at New Smyrna Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to beach patrol. He was treated at the beach for an injury to his foot and drove himself to the hospital.

Captain Tammy Malphurs told FOX 35 that the surfer, who was visiting from Miami, was in about waist-deep water near the south jetty when the shark bit his foot.

Last week, a 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach, Florida, was bit on his left foot by a shark at New Smyrna Beach after he reportedly fell off his board.

Two weeks ago, a teenage girl was attacked by – and fought – a shark at Keaton Beach on the Gulf side of Florida, and ultimately had to have her leg amputated. Her brother helped fight off the shark.

The 17-year-old's mom recently shared video of her daughter taking her first steps after surgery.