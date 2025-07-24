6-year-old found in pond near Tampa home dies at hospital

The Brief A 6-year-old child found in a pond near a Tampa home died after being taken to the hospital. The child was reported missing, which is when Hillsborough County deputies responded.



A 6-year-old child found in a pond near a Tampa home died Thursday afternoon after being taken to the hospital.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing child just after 12:40 p.m.

Deputies said they responded to the home, which is located in the 8500 block of J.R. Manor Drive in Tampa. That's when they found the 6-year-old in a nearby pond just after 1 p.m.

First responders administered CPR and took the child to the hospital, where the 6-year-old later died, according to officials.

What we don't know:

No other details have been released by Hillsborough County deputies.