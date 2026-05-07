6-year-old dies days after Oldsmar crash: PCSO

The Brief A 6-year-old girl involved in a crash in Oldsmar last Thursday has passed away from her injuries. The crash involved a Nissan and a Tesla entering the intersection at the same time, injuring four people, including two children at the time. It is unclear if either driver will face charges.



According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the 6-year-old child involved in the crash died from her injuries Wednesday.

Deputies say the 4-year-old also involved was released from the hospital.

What we know:

According to investigators, the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., along Tampa Road near the intersection of St. Petersburg Drive.

PCSO said Jayanna Clark, 27, was driving eastbound on Tampa Road in a Nissan sedan when she approached the intersection of St. Petersburg Drive. At the same time, Christy Proctor, 52, was in a Tesla facing westbound in the turn lane on Tampa Road, preparing to turn south onto St. Petersburg Drive.

Deputies say both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and crashed in the middle of the road.

Proctor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, PCSO said.

Clark was hospitalized with minor injuries, along with two child passengers, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the 4-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the 6-year-old had life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Deputies say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. At this time, impairment does not appear to be involved.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not revealed the status of the two drivers’ injuries. It is also unclear if either driver will face any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be shared when they become available.