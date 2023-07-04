6-year-old flown to Sarasota hospital after dog bite

article

A child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after getting bit by a dog Tuesday morning according to the North Port Police Department.

The child and the dog live in the same home according to investigators.

Officers say the dog bite happened around 10:30 a.m in North Port.

Police say the child went to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Sarasota County Animal Services also went to the home after the incident to help with the dog according to officials.

Police say more information will be provided when appropriate.